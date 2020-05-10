‘Gucci’ ambassadors IU & EXO’s Kai attend 2020 brand-sponsored art exhibit, participate in audio tour recording

Earlier this week, ‘Gucci‘s global ambassador EXO‘s Kai and ‘Gucci Korea‘s ambassador IU attended the first ever ‘Gucci’-sponsored art exhibit at Daelim Museum in Seoul.

Titled ‘No Space, Just A Place: Eterotopia‘, the ‘Gucci’-sponsored domestic art exhibit centers around the theme of gender relationships. IU and Kai also participated in recording guided audio tours of the exhibit’s artworks.

During their visit, which occurred a day prior to the exhibit’s full opening to the public, IU and Kai modeled luxurious 2020 ‘Gucci Free Fall‘ collection items, demonstrating their sophisticated styles.