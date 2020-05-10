NEWS

‘Gucci’ ambassadors IU & EXO’s Kai attend 2020 brand-sponsored art exhibit, participate in audio tour recording

May 10, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Earlier this week, ‘Gucci‘s global ambassador EXO‘s Kai and ‘Gucci Korea‘s ambassador IU attended the first ever ‘Gucci’-sponsored art exhibit at Daelim Museum in Seoul. 

Titled ‘No Space, Just A Place: Eterotopia‘, the ‘Gucci’-sponsored domestic art exhibit centers around the theme of gender relationships. IU and Kai also participated in recording guided audio tours of the exhibit’s artworks.

During their visit, which occurred a day prior to the exhibit’s full opening to the public, IU and Kai modeled luxurious 2020 ‘Gucci Free Fall‘ collection items, demonstrating their sophisticated styles. 

READ  Cardano to Roll Out Commercial Infrastructure, Denies Coronavirus Delay

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.