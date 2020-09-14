Guardians of the Galaxy director wanted to make a movie with Drax and Mantis

Marvel Studios



James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, wanted to film a movie starring the Drax and Mantis charactersaccording to actor Dave Bautista. In an interview with Collider prior to the premiere of his film My SpyBautista said he was in favor of participating in a project that brought Drax and Mantis together “because there is so much fun in the idea.”

“James Gunn had the idea for a Drax and Mantis film,” he continued. “He wanted to do it, he had the idea for it, but Marvel had their full release plan for the next five years … it doesn’t fit into their schedule.”

Bautista added that he would not want to do a TV series about Drax on the platform of streaming Disney Plus because constant makeup to recreate the character would be too harsh.

Bautista has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax in the movies Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is still in pre-production, with no fixed release date.

