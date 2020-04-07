Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Agrees To Attend Online Quarantine Watch Party

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is becoming a member of a quarantine watch get together for his hit 2014 movie. Gunn launched Marvel followers to the Guardians in his first MCU movie and turned the ragtag group into family names. Guardians of the Galaxy appeared to show the would possibly of the MCU by centering a movie on lesser-known comedian e book characters and nonetheless drawing audiences in. Gunn directed the 2017 follow-up, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and whereas he was quickly faraway from the third installment, he was later reinstated as the author and director. Followers are excited to see how Gunn will carry his three-film story to an in depth with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has but to nab a launch date.

Half of that might be as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic that’s stalling progress throughout the leisure business. Whereas Marvel introduced a contemporary Part 4 launch calendar final Friday, Vol. 3 wasn’t included. Nonetheless, Gunn is essentially anticipated to start work on it as soon as he completes his DC movie The Suicide Squad, which he’s nonetheless enhancing from dwelling. Plus, with the Guardians presumably showing in Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s an opportunity Marvel is not anticipating to deal with Vol. 3 for a protracted, very long time.

In the meantime, Gunn will look again on the place it began. He has agreed to take part in a quarantine watch get together of Guardians of the Galaxy tomorrow, April 7, at 9 PM EST. The occasion is being hosted by ComicBook.com, which has led a number of watch events all through the previous couple of weeks. It is easy: Followers will queue up the film in their very own properties, press play at precisely 9 PM EST, and tweet alongside others watching the movie. Gunn’s participation will solely make it extra enjoyable. You’ll be able to see Gunn’s promise to hitch the get together beneath:

Gunn is not the solely director to take part in current watch events. Shazam director David F. Sandberg live-tweeted one final week, and Zack Snyder hosted a reside commentary of Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice days earlier than. With so many individuals caught at dwelling in search of leisure, administrators have been keen to share new tidbits about their movies in a present of help for these watching them.

Gunn has all the time been very keen to speak with followers, so it isn’t shocking he is blissful to hitch a quarantine watch get together. In the previous few weeks, he is shared his personal quarantine watch record, teases about The Suicide Squad, and his very dire bathroom paper scenario. Followers who take pleasure in listening to Gunn speak about his work ought to make sure to hop on-line tomorrow night time and watch Guardians of the Galaxy together with him.

