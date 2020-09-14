Guardians of the Galaxy coming out in Thor 4: report

Marvel



The last Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in 2017. But, while its characters appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), its long-awaited third installment does not have a date in the Marvel Studios release schedule for now, so it is possible to imagine that it will not reach theaters until 2022 or 2023.

Hence the report on the ComicBook.com website that Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film directed by Taika Waititi and which will be released in November 2021. The source: Vin Diesel, who voices the character of Groot in English, and who made the reveal during the media tour promoting his new film, Bloodshot.

“I am hoping and excited that my friend [el director] James Gunn took her out of the park with the future Guardians of the Galaxy. He assumed now The Suicide Squad and he will dive right into that project now. The director told me that the new Thor will incorporate some of the guardians of the galaxy. This will be interesting, nobody knows yet, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, “Diesel told ComicBook.com journalist Brandon Davis.

According to the report, the original idea is for Thor to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but, due to firing of James Gunn of the project in 2018 and its subsequent reinstatement In March 2019, the filming of the film was delayed indefinitely. Now it will be the guardians who visit Thor in his fourth installment.

Guardians’ participation in Thor: Love and Thunder It will be small since the focus of the film will be on the character of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will assume the identity of the Goddess of Thunder and will use Thor’s hammer in her fight against the movie villain, to be played by Christian Bale.

Thor: Love and Thunder It opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.

