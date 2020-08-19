Guadalupe Esparza says that ‘the only vaccine we have is ourselves’

The Mexican group Bronco, led by singer Lupe Esparza, promises to transfer the experience of their live concerts to streaming and calls on their audience to take care of themselves now more than ever because they consider that the pandemic is going to last.

“The only vaccine we have right now is ourselves,” Esparza said at a press conference accompanied by his children, and also members, José Adán and René Esparza.

“Thank God we are well and we have nothing to regret until now, it is something that has to be taken very seriously and we send the message to everyone that we must continue to take care of ourselves, more than ever,” added Lupe, who also regretted that the northern music singer Lalo Mora was hospitalized for COVID-19.

However, they continue to work. More than 27 songs will outline the almost two hours of concert that they prepare with a great production that will not be short of the highly produced concerts that the live band usually do.

“We want our audience to know that it is going to be a concert as they are used to seeing us physically, we are going to have a great production of scenery, lighting, costumes and audio, we have the best equipment,” said José Adán.

The event will be virtually on August 30 at 8:30 local time (6:30 Pacific time) and will be called “Unrepeatable”, as they assure that “it will show the best of Bronco and something else”, René mentioned .

“There will be interaction with people and fans, we will have digital ‘meet and greet’, various promotions, we will give away ‘souvenirs’, we are trying to make a difference,” said José Adán.

This occasion will be the second time that the group has performed remotely, because in May of this year they were part of a series of concerts organized by a brewing company, however they assure that this concert has nothing in common with the one they now present.

“It was not really a concert, there were no more than 10 songs, this case is going to be worldwide, this is really a concert,” said Lupe.

The members of the group hope to be able to return to the studio, as they anticipate that they have some singles ready to be released and a lot of material to start recording.

“We are working on new music, we are in one of the states most affected by COVID (Nuevo León, northeast), so we wanted to wait to enter the studio. We already have the songs ready, my brother has already started doing most of the demos and we had a single recorded from before the pandemic started, ”said René.