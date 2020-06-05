GTU Result, GTU Diploma Result, GTU MBA Result

The Gujarat Technological University has issued the notification of GTU Result, GTU Diploma Result, GTU MBA Result, GTU 1st Sem Result and GTU 2nd Sem Result on the official site at www.gtu.ac.in. The Gujarat Technological University conducts the examination for the various UG and PG courses of Engineering, Diploma Engineering, MBA, MCA, and much more. The semester examination conducts all over the state for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th-semester students. In the semester examination, a large number of students appeared. Now GTU declares the result notification on the official website. Students who performed in the semester exam they can check their result from the main portal site.

The GTU also offers BA, BE, BBA, B.Com, B.Ed, BSc, BCA, MA, M.Com, MBA, MCA, M.Sc, and other well-known educational courses. Now GTU conducts the semester examination for all courses students. So that student who are studying in the Gujarat Technological University they can check GTU exam result on to the official website at www.gtu.ac.in. The GTU has attended the semester examination in the month of March and April 2020. The GTU declares the result announcement for the various UG and PG courses before-mentioned as BE, ME, MBA, Diploma Engineering, and much more. Every year GTU conducts the written exam for the odd semester and even semester. After conducting examination GTU declare the result also on the official site. In the final year, students submit their projects on the PMMS portal. So during all semester students present their work on the entrance. The primary purpose of PMMS activity is all students choose unique project idea and share with this GTU. So that students’ knowledge increases.

The Gujarat Technological University is most famous as the short name of GTU. The Gujarat Technological University formed in the year 16th May 2007. At present, the new GTU Vice-Chancellor is Dr. Rajul Gajjar, and the past vice-Chancellor was Dr. Akshai Agrawal. He removes their seat on 7th June 2020, and Dr. Rajul Gajjar holds the Vice-Chancellor position on 8th June 2020. It is one of the most popular universities in the Gujarat state for technical courses. There are various colleges of engineering and pharmacy are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University. GTU offers some UG and PG courses such as Diploma, Degree, Management, Computer course, medicine, etc. In the GTU a large number of students are studying in different streams classes. The University conducts semester exams twice in a year, summer exam, and winter exam. The winter exam is taken in December/ January month and summer exam conducts in the month of April/ May.

GTU declare all the information regarding its educational curriculum information on its various pages. It provides multiple tabs for putting different information on the website. So it is very helpful for all students to find the information regarding their activity such as GTU act/ UGC Cell, RTI, Students Grievance Portal, Achievements, Affiliation, Syllabus, PH.D. program, Students Corner, Students Grade History, Unfair Means (UFM), e-Assessment, GTU Alumni Association, Conference, Convocation, College Activities. PG Course Portal, PG Research Center, GTU Discussion Forum, Newsletters, GTU Training and Placement Center, E-Learning, E-Library, Photo Gallery, CPDP, GTU IPR Courses, Skill Development Center, E-Course, Woman Complaint, Co-curricular Activity, Media, Reports, List of MoU, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, GSN, E-Newsletter, GTU Innovation Council, Video messages, GTU Board for Mobile Computing and Wireless Technologies, Board of Environment and Green Technologies, etc. these all tabs have own function and store particular information regarding their name. GTU put all the information relating to any activity performed by any college or institute on the official. Students can see each and everything regarding any activities, circulars, timetables, results, hall tickets, conferences, events, workshops, etc. on the official site.

After completion of the examination, the students who attempt the examination they are waiting for that exam result. Newly, the Gujarat Technological University released the result announcement of GTU Result 2020 on the official website at www.gtu.ac.in. The result will represent the various UG and PG courses of the different semester examinations. Students who performed in examination they can check their exam result from the central portal of GTU. Gujarat Technological University conducts the exam every year per timetable wise and course. GTU lead the examination of the higher semester wise and also declare result same as. GTU affiliates Master of Business Administration course. Every year conduct the MBA exam twice in a year’s first winter session exam and second summer session exam. Every year a large number of students appear in the MBA semester exam. Now the GTU announces the notification of GTU MBA Result 2020 on the official site. So the students who appear in GTU MBA exam they can check their result on the official site. Students download MBA Result in the pdf format and get a print out for the further use.

The Gujarat Technological University built for providing the educational facilities at the top level for all students. Every year lots of students get admissions with this university in various course. GTU offers all the subject syllabus for all educational courses on the official site at www.gtu.ac.in. GTU conduct the written test for all student who is studying various semesters of 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th semester. GTU does the examination in the month of November-December and April-May. GTU provides the educational system with uniqueness. For all the offered educational courses have responsibilities to perform the exam for all semester with some time interval. To check the exam result, students visit the official site regularly. Because GTU added some regarded link of result every day on the portal. So all the students have to give advice they are connected with GTU portal and show latest updates every day.

All the students are waiting for the syllabus of the subjects and semester in which they are studying. The Gujarat Technological University offers GTU program on the central portal of GTU at www.gtu.ac.in. It is very helpful for all students who have to appear in the examination. GTU offers subject wise syllabus for the particular semester. GTU is along with many courses of Contributor Personality Development Program and Bridge Course. It also included Industrial Training and Placement Cell or the students who get the placements in top company in India or Abroad. GTU has partnered with leading industries like Rexroth, Oracle, IEEE, NSE, BSE, C-DAC and much more industries. It does the collaboration with industries for transferring information and knowledge of industry & academic vice versa. GTU gives admission for students through ACPC (Admission Committee for Professional Courses). All candidates who need to get admission in the GTU they first make registration on the online on the portal of ACPC. Then do a process of choice filling after ACPC declare Mock round and Merit list. By merit list, students choose the colleges and after when to confirm their admission make a process of fee payment.

Gujarat Technological University provides previous years question papers for all semester students. It very helps fully for the students to start the preparation for the exam. Students can get more idea about the exam question paper pattern and know about which type of questions asked in an examination. GTU offers solved question papers. So students can download it in the pdf format. And get a print out for the reading use. Every year a large number of students are getting the exam for the different semester. GTU also offers online classes like e-learning classes. It is like that virtual classrooms. It is most beneficial for students to learn at home. GTU question paper contains total 100 marks, which have 70 marks for a written exam and 30 marks for internal marks. Students download the solved question paper in the pdf format from the official site.

Gujarat Technological University declares the regular and remedial semester exam for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th-semester students. GTU conduct the examination for various courses like as ME, BE, MBA, MCA, DIPL, BPH, MBA, BBA, BA, DPH, DA, MPH, PDDC, MBA, IC, BL, PH.D., And DEC for remedial and regular exams. Students can check their exam result online mode for GTU result. GTU provide the direct link to test the official and corrective link to verify the product of courses mentioned above in the website of GTU. GTU conduct all semester exam systematic. GTU perform the semester exam in winter exam and summer exam. At present, there are above than 500 colleges and institute are along with Gujarat Technological University. All the colleges and institute are spreading high-quality education and guidelines for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses also including the courses of doctoral courses, doctoral of philosophy courses, master of philosophy courses. Every year GTU conduct the semester exam into two sessions, first organize in the winter session and second organize in a summer session. Recently, it holds the winter session exam for the year 2020 by the all affiliated colleges of degree and diploma courses.

Students can download exam result through the enrollment number or seat number. First GTU declares higher semester result, and then after the announcement of the result for lower semester students. It announces the product as a systematic. Students download GTU result in the pdf format. GTU conduct the winter examination generally in the month of November, December, and January & Summer exam conduct in March, April, May, and June month. GTU perform the review in two sessions, one conduct at 10 AM to 1 PM and other course conduct at 3 PM to 5 PM. Gujarat Technological University all the time give the efforts to make the available educational process very efficient and productive for the students.

Every year a large number of students attempt in the GTU semester exams. A great many students have attempt the written test 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th semester students of various branches like Diploma, Engineering, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, ME, B.Sc., M.Sc., CPD, D.Pharm, PDDC, PH.D., MAM, MPM, MTM, etc courses. GTU is one of the big university in all over Gujarat. It is leading university for different technical courses. In the Gujarat Technological University have more than 400000 students are studying in various courses in different semesters. GTU handles all the educational activities correctly. A few days ago it declared result notification on the official site at GTU.

Recently, the Gujarat Technological University announce the result information on the leading portal of GTU. Students who are studying in the GTU they can visit the official portal and check the result tab. GTU is a dynamic and vibrant university. GTU provides all students have the unique project for describing their work, talent, patience in a particular technology. It is the best activity done by Gujarat Technological University. It organizes many professional events, youth festivals, project fair, Group Discussion and many more events for Students growth. GTU accepts all the new ideas and initiatives from the students, faculties. GTU provides the best protection for all girls through an Anti-Raging Committee, Woman Development Cell, etc., so all girls students are very safe in learning under Gujarat Technological University. GTU offers skill development program in new technologies and new research activities in new technology.

Gujarat Technological University is operating to announce the exam timetable on the central portal of GTU. GTU announce the winter exam time table for all semester students. Students who have to learn under GTU they can visit the official site and download their timetable. After declaring the timetable, GTU gives enough time for all semester students for starting exam preparation. So students can easily revise all subjects and complete syllabus. Gujarat Technological University provides the direct link to download the exam timetable. GTU conduct the odd semester (1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th semester) exam in the month of November December and January month & even semester (2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester) exam in the month of April May and June. Gujarat Technological University declares the timetable for various branches like Civil, Computer Science, Mechanical, ECE, Aeronautics, Electronics, and Communications, Textile Branch Pharmacy, etc. So all students who are studying in different branches they can download the exam time table from the official site. Gujarat Technological University conducts the exam for UG, PG, Part-Time and Distance Education exam by semester and year wise.

Gujarat Technological University has published the notification of Hall Ticket/ Admit Card for April – May exam 2020. The GTU Exam Hall Ticket available on the official site of the GTU. Gujarat Technological University is going to conduct the written exam for various courses like BE, B.Pharm, Diploma Engineering, ME, M.Pharm, Diploma Pharmacy, MCA, MBA, etc. So the students who are studying in the Gujarat Technological University they can download their GTU Hall Ticket from the official site. Students who are considering in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year may belt for regular theory exam followed by the practical test. For download, the Admit Card students have to enter their name of the degree, semester and branch and submit it. Then download the admit card from the official site. Hall Ticket is the essential document for the exam use. Without Hall Ticket no one any student can enter the exam room. The Admit card contains many important details regarding the exam like that exam time, exam venue, exam center, candidate’s name, applicant’s enrollment number, seat number, semester, branch and much other information. All the student who is going to give the remedial or regular exam they all are download exam admit card of the official site.

Diploma Engineering Diploma Pharmacy Bachelor of Engineering Bachelor of Pharmacy Bachelor of Architecture Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Post Diploma Degree Courses Master of Computer Applications Masters of Business Management Master of Pharmacy Master of Engineering Master of Technology Management Master of Applied Management Master in Pharmacy Management Master of Computer Applications (Integrated) Master of Philosophy (Business Studies) Doctor of Philosophy

Name of the University Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Name of the Exam GTU semester Exam 2020 Exam Date – Exam Course 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th-year-semester courses Result Date Declare very soon Post Category GTU Results from 2020

Students who appear in GTU exam they go to an official site at www.gtu.ac.in. On the result, tab clicks on a link to GTU Results 2020. Then select your course, semester and enter your enrollment number and click on search button. The result will display on your screen. Download in pdf format Get the printout for the future use.

Member Secretary,

Admission Committee for Professional Courses,

Admission Building, Nr. Library, L. D. College of Engineering Campus,

L. D. College of Engineering Campus,

Ahmedabad – 380015, India.

Official site: www.gtu.ac.in