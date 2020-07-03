GSSSB Recruitment 2020 – 2949 Non-Secretariat Service Clerk & Office Assistant Vacancies fill application form at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board declares the recruitment notification for the posts of secretariat Service Clerk and Office Assistant among the 2949 number of vacant seats on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested in this recruitment posts they may apply at online on to the official website on before the last date of submission. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get government sector job.

GSSSB Recruitment 2020 – www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is known as its short form GSSSB. It is the state government organization of the Gujarat State. It is only authorized to declare the recruitment notification for the various posts in the Gujarat state. There are a large number of candidates applied for this GSSSB Recruitment and get the job in different reputed jobs. Earlier, it declares the recruitment notification for the office of secretariat service Clerk and Office Assistant among the 2949 number of vacant seats.

GSSSB Recruitment 2020 details:

The candidates who are applying for these posts first check the eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria given at the official site of the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Then candidates submit their application form before the last date of submission on 20th June 2020. To get complete details about the GSSSB Recruitment posts visit on the official site.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Name of the Posts: secretariat Service Clerk and Office Assistant

A number of vacancies: For these posts, there is a total of 2949 number of vacancies available.

secretariat Service Clerk: 2522 posts

Office Assistant: 427 posts

Job Location: The position located in Gujarat State.

Eligibility Criteria for the GSSSB Recruitment posts:

Age Limits: Candidates not less than 18 years and not more than 33 years as on 10th May 2020.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for this post should pass H.Sc. or its equivalent and Diploma in computer application from the recognized university or institutions.

Application Fee: For the general category candidates pay Rs.100/- Plus Rs.12/- postal charges as an application fee and for the SC/ ST, they have free from the application fee.

Selection Process: The selection process based on the first than the written test and interview process.

Pay Scale: Candidates who selected for these posts will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.1900/- per month.

How to apply GSSSB Recruitment 2020?

First candidates visit the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Then click on the recruitment tab. Find the link “GSSSB Recruitment 2020” and click that. Fill all necessary details and submit it. Take a print out for further use.

GSSSB Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Call Letter Hall Ticket 2020 Office Assistant Exam Date at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has going to declare the notification of GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020 on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Those candidates who have to apply for the GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk posts can download the Admit card on to the official site. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board will conduct the GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk written test in the month of June/ July 2020 at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board short form is GSSSB, and it knows it. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is the state government board of the Gujarat state. It is authorized to release the government recruitment in the Gujarat state for the different posts at their official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. There were a large number of candidates applied for various positions and recruit those posts. Recently, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board declared the recruitment for the Office of Bin Sachivalay at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. For this GSSSB recruitment a wide range of candidates applied for that.

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Admit Card 2020 – www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

Candidates who applied for the post of Gujarat Bin Sachivalay Clerk post can download their hall ticket on to the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This notification is declared by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board on that official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. There is a total of 2949 number of vacant seats available for this Gujarat Bin Sachivalay Clerk post. There are a large number of candidates applied for this recruitment. This is also an excellent opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job.

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020:

The Hall Ticket is the basic document for the seating in an examination hall. Recently, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board declare the GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020 on the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So the candidates download their admit card. The hall ticket contains some essential details of the examination. Candidates download their Hall Ticket to enter their registration number and date of birth at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board Name of the post: GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk post

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk post Exam Date: The expected date of the examination in June/ July 2020.

The expected date of the examination in June/ July 2020. Post Category: GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020

How to download GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020?

First candidates visit the official site at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Then search link “GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020” and click on that. Then enter candidates’ registration number and date of birth and submit it. Now the download the GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket and download it. Take a printout of the hall ticket.

GSSSB Bin Sachivalay Clerk Hall Ticket 2020

Official site: www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in

———————————————————————————————————

GSSSB Recruitment for Talati Junior & Senior Clerk at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Staff Service Selection Commission was going to declare the notification of GSSSB recruitment of the posts of Talati and Junior and Senior Clerk class III among the 1222 number of vacancies on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. It is a fantastic job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job. So the eligible candidates who are interested in these posts can apply for these posts on the official site before the last date of submitting an application form.

GSSSB Recruitment for Talati Junior & Senior Clerk:

The GSSSB is known as Gujarat Staff Service Selection Board. This is a government organization, which operates under the government of India. The GSSSB Board declares the every year GSSSB recruitment notification to fill the vacant posts. There was a wide range of candidates who applied for these positions and recruit in. This year it has also declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Talati and Junior and Senior Clerk. In the Gujarat State various district have vacancies available.

GSSSB Recruitment – www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Staff Selection Service Commission has filled the more than 70% vacant seats in the different districts such as Rajkot, Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Kutch, Surendranagar, Botad, etc. for the posts of Talati and Junior and Senior Clerk. There is very lack of staff for these jobs. So the recruitment notification is released on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. For this recruitment eligible and interested candidates may apply for these posts.

Name of the Organization : Gujarat Staff Service Selection Commission (GSSSB)

: Gujarat Staff Service Selection Commission (GSSSB) Name of the Posts : Talati and Junior and Senior Clerk

: Talati and Junior and Senior Clerk Number of Vacancies : There is 1222 number of posts available.

: There is 1222 number of posts available. Job Category : This is the government sector job.

: This is the government sector job. Job Location : in Gujarat State.

: in Gujarat State. Eligibility Criteria for GSSSB :

: Educational Qualification: Refer Official Website

Important Dates:

GSSSB Last Date for Submitting Application form: Declared very soon

How to Apply Gujarat Staff Service Selection Commission?

The GSSSB has going to declare recruitment notification on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. So the candidates apply at online on the official website. Candidates follow the steps for applying these posts at given below.

Candidates first visit the GSSSB official site at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. On the home page search the GSSSB Recruitment tab and click on that. Then fill the GSSSB application form with all necessary information. Then upload your passport size photo and scanned signature. Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Official Site: www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in