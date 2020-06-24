GSRTC Recruitment 2020 – 52 Electrician Vacancies available at www.gsrtc.in:

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation is declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Electrician among the 52 number of a vacancy on the official site at www.gsrtc.in. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in the GSRTC Recruitment 2020 for the 52 Electrician Vacancies submit their application form before the last date of submission. The last date for submitting the application form is 24th June 2020. Candidates who find the job in Gujarat state they have the best job opportunity to get a government job.

The Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation is known as its short form GSRTC. It is the government organization of the State government of Gujarat. So the candidates have the best job opportunity for getting GSRTC recruitment jobs. Earlier, the Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation declares the recruitment notification for the post of Electrician on the official site at www.gsrtc.in. There are a total 52 number of vacancy available.

As per the official notification, the Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation (GSRTC) is declared the recruitment notification for the post of Electrician on the official site at www.gsrtc.in. So the candidates who are interested and capable of the GSRTC Recruitment they can apply on before the last date at 24th June 2020. To get more information about the Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation candidates visit on the official site.

Eligibility Criteria for the post of GSRTC Electrician:

Educational Qualification: The Aspirants who want to apply for the Electrician post must have passed ITI in Electrician/ Motor Mechanic/ Mechanic Diesel Traffic.

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age 18 years and maximum age should be 35 years.

Pay Scale: Candidates who selected for the post will get Rs.7800/- as a salary per month.

How to Apply GSRTC Recruitment 2020?

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation is releasing the recruitment notification for the Electrician post on the official site www.gsrtc.in. So the candidates who are willing to apply for this recruitment they follow the steps for applying.

Candidates visit on the official site at gsrtc.in. Then search recruitment notification and click on the link “GSRTC Recruitment 2020”. After that fill the application form and submit it. Take a print out of the application form for further use.

Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation (GSRTC) has released the latest notification for the GSRTC Result Recruitment 2020 various posts up to 626 vacancies at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. These jobs are available in different posts of the GSRTC. So the eligible candidates may apply for this recruitment before the last date on 14th February 2020. For recruit in these various posts first, clear the written test and then clear the interview. This notification is published on the official site www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So the eligible candidates fill the application form within a given time limit.

GSRTC has been published the notification for the various posts such as Clerk, ATI, ATS, ADS, Traffic Controller, etc. This job is located in Gujarat state. Forget more details about the GSRTC Recruitment 2020 such as Educational Qualification, Application Fee, Important Dates, Selection Procedure are given below.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation (GSRTC)

Name of the Posts: GSRTC recruitment 2020 for Clerk, ATI, ATS, ADS various posts

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 626 number of vacancies available for different posts. Various positions and their vacancies are shown below.

Posts Vacancies GSRTC Clerk Results in 325 GSRTC Traffic Controller Results 70 GSRTC Junior Assistant Results 70 GSRTC Junior Accountant Results 15 GSRTC ATS Results 01 GSRTC Senior Accountant / GSRTC Inspector of Accounting 06 GSRTC Senior Assistant 05 GSRTC Steno B 05 GSRTC ATI Results 25 GSRTC Traffic Inspector Results 40 GSRTC Security Assistant/ Helper Results 15 GSRTC Store Keeper Results 15 GSRTC Assistant Security Inspector Results 12 GSRTC Store Supervisor 09 GSRTC Department Security Inspector 03

Age Limits: All candidates have a minimum age limit of 18 years, and maximum age limits 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have to complete 10th class / 12th class / Graduate or Diploma in recognized board or University or Institutions.

Selection Procedure: First all candidates must clear the written exam then the interview conducted.

Application Fee: There is no application fee for this recruitment.

Salary per month Rs.7800/- for the posts such as Security Assistant, Clerk, Traffic Controller, ATI, Junior Assistant.

Salary per month Rs.13,000/- for the posts such as Steno – B, Store Keeper, ATS, ASD, Departmental Safety Inspector, Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant, Senior Assistant, Store Supervisor, Traffic Inspector

First candidates visit the official site www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Then click on the “apply online” button.

Then choose the appropriate post which wants the candidates.

Then fill the application form with the necessary detail and click on the submit button.

Take a print out of the application form and use it for future references.

