GSL Recruitment 2020 – 231 Diploma Trainee, Trainee & Various Vacancies available at www.goashipyard.co.in:

The Goa Shipyard Limited was going to declare the recruitment notification of GSL Recruitment 2020 for the post of Diploma Trainee and other various vacancies at the official site www.goashipyard.co.in. For this recruitment, there are total 231 number of vacant seats available. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this posts they can apply at online on the official site. The Goa Shipyard is declared this notification as the advertiser number 01 / 2020. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get government sector job.

The Goa Shipyard is the known as its short form GSL. The Goa Shipyard Limited established on the year 1957. The headquarter of the Goa Shipyard Limited situated in Goa. It is the ISI certificate company. The GSL involved in ship design, ship construction, ship repairs and general and engineering solutions. The primary service of the GSL is developing and building the variety of products, repair, and modernization of vessels, technology transfer. The main aim of the GSL is to recruit the candidates for the vacant seats.

Recently, the Goa Shipyard Limited declared the recruitment notification for the post of Diploma Trainee and other various posts on to the official site at www.goashipyard.co.in. For these recruitment jobs, there are total 231 number of vacant seats available. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this jobs they may submit their application form on before the last date.

Name of the Department: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Eligibility Criteria for the GSL Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification: For the post of Diploma Trainee candidates must complete their Diploma in the relevant discipline from the recognized university or institutions. And for the Trainee position candidates must complete ITI and NCTVT in the relevant Trade.

Age Limits: The candidates who apply for the GSL Diploma Trainee they should 28 years as on 30th April 2020. And upper age relaxation to the SC/ ST category candidates given five years, OBC category candidates given three years and PWD category candidates were given ten years.

Application Fee: The Candidates who come from the general and OBC category and another state they must pay Rs.200/- as an application fee through demand draft. Candidates who originate from the SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Serviceman they have no required for an application fee.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will get Rs.8000/- per month.

How to apply GSL recruitment 2020?

First candidates go on the official site on www.goashipyard.co.in. Then click on the recruitment tab and click on the link “GSL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2020”. Then download the application form and fill all the required details. Then submit it on before the last date.

Postal Address :

Chief General Manager (HR & A),

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan,

Goa Shipyard Limited,

Vasco-D-Gama,

Goa – 403802.

Official site: www.goashipyard.co.in