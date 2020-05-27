GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at goashipyard.co.in:

The Goa Shipyard Limited is declaring its latest GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 through the official portal goashipyard.co.in. Interested applicants may apply for this different Manager and many more vacancies soon. There are around 11 posts available here.

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Goa Shipyard Limited Name of the Region Goa Posts Name Assistant Superintendent (HR Coordination)

Assistant Manager (GES: Commercial)

Deputy Manager (GES: Commercial)

Senior Manager (Public Relations)

Senior Manager (Electrical)

Deputy Manager (Civil)

Junior Supervisor (IT)

Office Assistant

Cook No. of Vacancies 11 Posts Application Fees For General OBC: 500/- Rupees

For SC/ ST: No Fees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Vasco Da Gama Pay Scale As Per Posts Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website goashipyard.co.in

GSL Manager Recruitment Notification 2020

The GSL is offering vacancies for Manager into Senior, Deputy, Assistant, and Junior Supervisor, Office Assistant, etc. posts. Candidates, who have relevant qualifications for these posts, may apply via online mode of application.

Essential qualification criteria for Education, Age, Fees, and much more are available below. First read all these details and then apply via an available mode of application. Candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date. To know more about criteria, visit the official site goashipyard.co.in and get details.

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Details:

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Senior Manager (Electrical) 01 Senior Manager (Public Relations) 01 Deputy Manager (GES: Commercial) 01 Deputy Manager (Civil) 01 Assistant Manager (GES: Commercial) 02 Assistant Superintendent (HR Coordination) 01 Junior Supervisor (IT) 02 Office Assistant 01 Cook 01 Total No. of Vacancies 11 Posts

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 39 years to apply for the GSL Manager Recruitment 2020. Also, the department is providing age relaxation for Reserved Category Candidates. Here are some category wise age relaxation details:

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years

For OBC Candidates: 03 Years

Required Educational Qualification:

For each position-wise, the GSL requires various qualifications as well as skills. Here, read for post wise education criteria:

For Senior Manager (Electrical) Posts:

Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree/ B.E/ B.Tech in the Engineering field, preferably Electrical Engineering. They must have completed their degree with Full-Time from a recognized institute or university. Also, candidates with more than ten years of experience will get preference.

Candidates with Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication/ Media Advertising/ Publicity may apply.

E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from an AICTE approved institute or university along with specialization in Civil/ Civil and Structural/ Structural Engineering subjects.

Candidates with BCA/ BBA/ B.Sc IT along with at least three years Data Center experience may apply.

For more post wise qualification details, refer to the official portal goashipyard.co.in and get details from the notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying here, applicants need to pay the registration fees, and then they can complete the remaining application procedures. Some prices are different for various categories. Candidates should pay the fees as per their category, as below:

For General OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates: No Fees

Through various payment modes, applicants can pay the fees. Also, they need to keep the payment of the fee Challan/ Receipt safe.

Selection Procedures:

There are various screening methods, and for each of the procedures, candidates need to appear. The GSL officials shall conduct all these procedures and determine the most eligible candidates.

Such systems include Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, etc. and amongst these proceedings, the written test is standard. After that, shortlisted candidates will receive call letters for their final selection procedures.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get their salary as per the following:

Senior Manager (Electrical): 29,100 – 54,500/- rupees

Senior Manager (Public Relations): 29,100 – 54,500/- rupees

Deputy Manager (GES – Commercial): 20,600 – 46,500/- rupees

Deputy Manager (Civil): 20,600 – 46,500/- rupees

Assistant Manager (GES – Commercial): 16,400 – 40,500/- rupees

Assistant Superintendent (HR Coordination): 9000 – 23,300/- rupees

Junior Supervisor (IT): 9000 – 23,300/- rupees

Office Assistant: 6200 – 20,270/- rupees

Cook: 6200 – 20,270/- rupees

Important Dates:

GSL Manager Recruitment Important Dates GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Last Date – GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Last Date Of Payment of fees – GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Result Date Will Update soon

Address:

GM (HR&A),

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan,

Goa Shipyard Limited,

Vasco-Da-Gama,

Goa – 403802

Steps To Apply for GSL Manager Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official GSL portal, e., goashipyard.co.in On the Home Page, search for the “Career” Section. Click on that link. Go to the “Job Openings” link. Various latest notifications are available here. Search for this official notification. Read all the details in it. Apply through the official portal, Apply Online link. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.goashipyard.co.in