GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at goashipyard.co.in

May 27, 2020
GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at goashipyard.co.in:

The Goa Shipyard Limited is declaring its latest GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 through the official portal goashipyard.co.in. Interested applicants may apply for this different Manager and many more vacancies soon. There are around 11 posts available here.

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020
Name of the OrganizationThe Goa Shipyard Limited
Name of the RegionGoa
Posts NameAssistant Superintendent (HR Coordination)
Assistant Manager (GES: Commercial)
Deputy Manager (GES: Commercial)
Senior Manager (Public Relations)
Senior Manager (Electrical)
Deputy Manager (Civil)
Junior Supervisor (IT)
Office Assistant
Cook
No. of Vacancies11 Posts
Application FeesFor General OBC: 500/- Rupees
For SC/ ST: No Fees
Job CategorySarkari Naukri
Examination dateUpdate soon
Work LocationVasco Da Gama
Pay ScaleAs Per Posts
Application ModeOnline
Starting Date to Apply Online
Last date to Apply Online
Official Websitegoashipyard.co.in

GSL Manager Recruitment  Notification 2020

The GSL is offering vacancies for Manager into Senior, Deputy, Assistant, and Junior Supervisor, Office Assistant, etc. posts. Candidates, who have relevant qualifications for these posts, may apply via online mode of application.

Essential qualification criteria for Education, Age, Fees, and much more are available below. First read all these details and then apply via an available mode of application. Candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date. To know more about criteria, visit the official site goashipyard.co.in and get details.

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Details:

GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Apply online
Name of the PostsNo. of Vacancies
Senior Manager (Electrical)  01
Senior Manager (Public Relations) 01
Deputy Manager (GES: Commercial)  01
Deputy Manager (Civil) 01
Assistant Manager (GES: Commercial) 02
Assistant Superintendent (HR Coordination) 01
Junior Supervisor (IT) 02
Office Assistant 01
Cook01
Total No. of Vacancies11 Posts
GSL Manager Recruitment  2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 39 years to apply for the GSL Manager Recruitment 2020. Also, the department is providing age relaxation for Reserved Category Candidates. Here are some category wise age relaxation details:

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years
For OBC Candidates: 03 Years

Required Educational Qualification:

For each position-wise, the GSL requires various qualifications as well as skills. Here, read for post wise education criteria:

  • For Senior Manager (Electrical) Posts:
    Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree/ B.E/ B.Tech in the Engineering field, preferably Electrical Engineering. They must have completed their degree with Full-Time from a recognized institute or university. Also, candidates with more than ten years of experience will get preference.
  • For Senior Manager (Public Relations) Posts:
    Candidates with Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication/ Media Advertising/ Publicity may apply.
  • For Deputy Manager (Civil) Posts:
    E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from an AICTE approved institute or university along with specialization in Civil/ Civil and Structural/ Structural Engineering subjects.
  • For Junior Supervisor Posts:
    Candidates with BCA/ BBA/ B.Sc IT along with at least three years Data Center experience may apply.
  • For more post wise qualification details, refer to the official portal goashipyard.co.in and get details from the notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying here, applicants need to pay the registration fees, and then they can complete the remaining application procedures. Some prices are different for various categories. Candidates should pay the fees as per their category, as below:

  • For General OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees
  • For SC/ ST Candidates: No Fees

Through various payment modes, applicants can pay the fees. Also, they need to keep the payment of the fee Challan/ Receipt safe.

Selection Procedures:

There are various screening methods, and for each of the procedures, candidates need to appear. The GSL officials shall conduct all these procedures and determine the most eligible candidates.

Such systems include Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, etc. and amongst these proceedings, the written test is standard. After that, shortlisted candidates will receive call letters for their final selection procedures.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get their salary as per the following:

  • Senior Manager (Electrical): 29,100 – 54,500/- rupees
  • Senior Manager (Public Relations): 29,100 – 54,500/- rupees
  • Deputy Manager (GES – Commercial): 20,600 – 46,500/- rupees
  • Deputy Manager (Civil): 20,600 – 46,500/- rupees
  • Assistant Manager (GES – Commercial): 16,400 – 40,500/- rupees
  • Assistant Superintendent (HR Coordination): 9000 – 23,300/- rupees
  • Junior Supervisor (IT): 9000 – 23,300/- rupees
  • Office Assistant: 6200 – 20,270/- rupees
  • Cook: 6200 – 20,270/- rupees

Important Dates:

GSL Manager Recruitment Important Dates
GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Starting Date
GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Last Date
GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Last Date Of Payment of fees
GSL Manager Recruitment 2020 Result DateWill Update soon

Address:

GM (HR&A),
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan,
Goa Shipyard Limited,
Vasco-Da-Gama,
Goa – 403802

Steps To Apply for GSL Manager Recruitment 2020:

  1. Go to the official GSL portal, e., goashipyard.co.in
  2. On the Home Page, search for the “Career” Section.
  3. Click on that link.
  4. Go to the “Job Openings” link.
  5. Various latest notifications are available here.
  6. Search for this official notification.
  7. Read all the details in it.
  8. Apply through the official portal, Apply Online link.
  9. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.goashipyard.co.in

