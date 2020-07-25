Gronkowski will play Brady in Tampa Bay and Twitter goes on

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images



Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his former teammate, Tom Brady. The news has Patriot fans very sad, but euphoric to those in Florida Bay.

This April 21, we learned about the swap, which was really surprising. The situation was as follows: Tampa Bay got “Gronk” from New England in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Draft, which now belongs to the Patriots.

This is Tampa Bay’s second media hit, after signing Brady, on March 17.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to post that Gronkowski had informed the Patriots of his desire to return to play, but with the Buccaneers.

The #Patriots and #Bucs have agreed to terms on a trade: Tampa gets Rob Gronkowski and a 7th rounder in exchange for a 4th rounder, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

According to ESPN reporter and analyst Adam Schefter, Gronkowski had one year left on his contract, although he had retired in 2018 due to multiple injuries. As stipulated, he was to earn $ 10 million in 2019.

Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per league sources. Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract. But the two sides are, and have been talking, prior to Thursday’s draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

In nine seasons with the Patriots (2010-2018), where he played with Brady, “Gronk “had 521 catches, 7,861 yards (15.1 yards caught) and 79 touchdowns.

After the announcement, reactions on Twitter were immediate and Gronk became a world trend. These are some of the reactions that we can see on the social network:

Ever since Tom Brady arrived, Tampa Bay has become one of the candidates for the National Conference … If Rob Gronkowski arrives, with his talent and experience, they will be the team to beat !!! 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/TfbPa6VQA0 – Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) April 21, 2020

When they said that Gronk had returned, I imagined something like that, it is what you have to be a boy and like comics. xD pic.twitter.com/a5a7TG2j3h – Mr. Malvado 3.0 (@Mr_Malvado) April 21, 2020

