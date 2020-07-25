Gronkowski will play Brady in Tampa Bay and Twitter goes on

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his former teammate, Tom Brady. The news has Patriot fans very sad, but euphoric to those in Florida Bay.
This April 21, we learned about the swap, which was really surprising. The situation was as follows: Tampa Bay got “Gronk” from New England in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Draft, which now belongs to the Patriots.
This is Tampa Bay’s second media hit, after signing Brady, on March 17.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to post that Gronkowski had informed the Patriots of his desire to return to play, but with the Buccaneers.
According to ESPN reporter and analyst Adam Schefter, Gronkowski had one year left on his contract, although he had retired in 2018 due to multiple injuries. As stipulated, he was to earn $ 10 million in 2019.
In nine seasons with the Patriots (2010-2018), where he played with Brady, “Gronk “had 521 catches, 7,861 yards (15.1 yards caught) and 79 touchdowns.
After the announcement, reactions on Twitter were immediate and Gronk became a world trend. These are some of the reactions that we can see on the social network:
