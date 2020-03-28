Grocery shopping amid the pandemic: Which protective measures should we take?

Confronted with the potential contamination of the deadly coronavirus, which protective measures should we take as we fulfill our every day duties, akin to grocery shopping? FRANCE 24’s Mairead Dundas takes a check out the the do’s and don’ts.

Do it’s important to use gloves whereas shopping? For what variety of hours should you permit your groceries untouched whilst you get home from the retailer? How prolonged do it is important wash your arms to recollect to have washed off any potential coronavirus droplets – and the method should you wash your greens?

FRANCE 24 talks to an skilled to hunt out out what’s steered and what’s not.

