Green Dwarf leader marries old love

Marciano Cantero, voice and bass of Los Enanitos Verdes, was reunited with his youth girlfriend after 32 years and married her, to the surprise of his countless fans.

“Fortunately we met again and got married last year; It is an amazing story ”, shared the artist months after making the marital relationship.

Cantero and his now wife, Viviana, distanced themselves through the musical tours of the artist, who has always traveled a lot and is already a legendary figure among the members of the Hispanic community in the United States.

“When we left with Los Enanitos we stopped going out because I had to continue, but we never had a fight; We ended well ”, the singer told“ Todo lo Demás Tambien ”, an Argentine radio program to which he was invited.

Cantero met his partner when he was 21 years old. Viviana was the woman who inspired one of the great classics of the group: “Tus Viejas Cartas”. “I always wondered why everything that happened had happened, the lyrics reflect the pain of that moment,” explained the artist.