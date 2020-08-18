Grant Imahara, host of MythBusters, dies at 49

Getty



Grant Imahara, known for his co-host role on MythBusters, died at the age of 49.

The electrical and robotic engineer died after suffering a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a truly wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a Discovery representative said in a statement on July 13.

Imahara joined MythBusters of Discovery in its third season, often building robots and specializing in myths related to computers and electronics. In 2014, Imahara left the show along with her classmates, Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

In 2016, the trio reunited to star White Rabbit Project on Netflix, a show that investigates topics like “jailbreaks, heists, and wacky WWII guns,” before it was canceled after one season.

“I just can’t believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Bye buddy,” Belleci tweeted on July 13.

“Sometimes I wish I had a time machine,” Byron tweeted.

“I am lost. Speechless. I have been part of two great families with Grant Imahara for the last 22 years. Grant was a really brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also generous, easy going and good person. Working with Grant was a lot of fun. I will miss my friend, “said Adam Savage, former co-host of MythBusters along with Jamie Hyneman on Twitter.

After graduating from the University of Southern California in electrical engineering, Imahara joined Lucasfilm as an engineer. He later worked at the studio’s renowned visual effects division, Industrial Light and Magic. For nine years, Imaraha was involved in a host of blockbusters, from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, to the Jurassic Park movies, and The Matrix movies.

