Gramin Swasthya Sansthan Recruitment 2020 apply at www.janswasth.in:
The Gramin Swasthya Sansthan, Gujarat is going to declare the notification Recruitment 2020 on the official website at www.janswasth.in. Recently, it states the recruitment notification for the various posts among the number of vacant seats like as Primary Health Guard, Health Worker, Health Officer, Field Officer, Driver, Account, Clerk, etc. So the candidates who want to get the job in Gujarat Gramin Swasthya Sansthan they can apply before the last date.
Gramin Swasthya Sansthan Recruitment 2020:
The Gramin Swasthya Sansthan is the government organization. The main aim of the Gramin Swasthya Sansthan is to provide health for the people. When the vacancies generate it, declare the recruitment notification for the vacant seats. Recently, it announces the recruitment notification of Gramin Swasthya Sansthan Recruitment 2020 for the various posts. For this recruitment jobs, eligible candidates can apply on the official website. So the before applying candidates visit the official website and check their eligibility criteria
Gramin Swasthya Sansthan Recruitment posts eligibility criteria and Job Vacancy Details:
Name of the Organization: Gramin Swasthya Sansthan, Gujarat
Name of the posts:
Primary health Guard:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete 10 class
- Pay Scale: Rs.12500/- per month
Health Worker:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete 12 class
- Pay Scale: Rs.15500/- per month
Health Officer:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Graduation
- Pay Scale: Rs.19500/- per month
Health Development Officer:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Post Graduation
- Pay Scale: Rs.25500/- per month
Field Officer:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete 12 class
- Pay Scale: Rs.19500/- per month
Computer Operator:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete 12 class
- Pay Scale: Rs.20500/- per month
Driver:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete 10 class
- Pay Scale: Rs.18500/- per month
Account:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Graduation
- Pay Scale: Rs.22500/- per month
Clerk:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Graduation
- Pay Scale: Rs.22500/- per month
Selection process: Selection Process bases of government norms.
How to apply Gramin Swasthya Sansthan Recruitment 2020?
- Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment they visit the official site at www.janswasth.in.
- On the official site download the application form.
- Fill it very carefully and submit on the website.
- Take a printout for the further use.
Official website: www.janswasth.in
