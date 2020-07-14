Graduation gifts under $ 100

2020 will be a very different year for graduating students. With the coronavirus pandemicVirtual graduations, Zoom graduation parties and drive-through ceremonies are underway. Needless to say, it won’t be the graduation of dreams for long. So it pays to lessen the blows of the distancing effects with a nice treat. For this reason, the editors of CNET and CNET en Español have compiled a list of recommendations in different price ranges to entertain the student in her day.

Here are some gift recommendations for students under $ 100.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 headphones provide features found in the more expensive AirPos Pro and Pixel Buds 2 but cost less than $ 100. They have USB-C wireless charging and are great for calls and listening to music.

Sarah Tew/CNET These Anker are over-the-ear headphones that deliver solid sound for just $ 60, with decent sound cancellation and great battery life.

Dale Smith/CNET The Google Nest Hub is a smart screen with a more intuitive assistant and it lacks a camera so you feel more secure about placing it in your room.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, but the cheapest models start at $ 180. But you have a cheaper option with this model designed by Sonos and sold by Ikea. Offers great wireless sound.

David Carnoy/CNET Bluetooth speakers are prized these days. And if you plan to spend more than $ 75, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is a great option. It is waterproof, floats and the sound is excellent for its size.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new Fitbit Charge 4 adds GPS, but the old Fitbit Charge 3 is now on sale for $ 99. The Charge 3 syncs with iPhone and Android phones, is waterproof, supports notifications, and lasts for days. Read more.