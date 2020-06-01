GPSC Recruitment 2020 For Assistant Engineer Vacancies at ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Public Service Commission is releasing its latest GPSC Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Engineer vacancies. The official GPSC notification is available at the ojas.gujarat.gov.in official portal and is inviting interested applicants for AE posts.

Posts Name Assistant Engineer (AE) Vacancies
No. of Vacancies 73 Posts
Pay Scale Rs. 44900-142400 Per month
Application Mode Online
Official Website ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment Notification 2020:

The Gujarat PSC is offering Assistant Engineer posts into the Civil Engineering department. To fill these jobs, candidates with relevant qualifications may apply. Applicants from Gujarat state are getting this opportunity to make their careers in the leading department.

GPSC keeps recruiting aspirants for their various field offices, and hence more candidates are attracted to it. Mainly to make a career into such a popular as well as demanding sector as well as to earn better. Also, such jobs provide more of new wages as per government scales.

GPSC is a candidates’ prime choice. Hence there must be a rush of applicants to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. If you want to ask for the GPSC Recruitment 2020, apply soon. Below are essential details for age, education, application fees, important dates, etc. Get more information from the official portal ojas.gujarat.gov.in and complete various procedures soon.

Name of the Posts: Assistant Engineer (AE) Posts
No. of Vacancies: 73

Total Vacancies: 73 Posts

GPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 35 years to apply for the GPSC Recruitment 2020. For candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD categories, there will be age relaxation. So their upper age limit will extend as per current government rules.

For SC/ ST Candidates: 5 Years

For OBC Candidates: 3 Years

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have their Bachelor’s Degree from the Civil Engineering branch through a government recognized institute or university. The institute must be AICTE approved and has state recognition.

Candidates who have an equivalent degree through several other fields of study, should refer to the official notification ojas.gujarat.gov.in and get details. After reading all these details, if you are eligible then apply for the GPSC Recruitment 2020.

GPSC Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Gujarat PSC officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, etc. All these procedures have specific weight-age or marks.

There will be various examination centers for different selection procedures. As each procedure is over, Merit List shall declare, and then selected candidates will have to attend final selection procedures. To get more details, go to the official Ojas portal ojas.gujarat.gov.in and get details from it.

For Written Test, Ojas shall release essential details such as Paper Style, Syllabus, Marks, Subjects, Section Wise Question Papers, Admit Card, etc. Candidates need to be in touch with the official portal for all these latest notifications.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per the current rules and regulations of GPSC. Shortlisted applicants shall receive their pay between 44,900/- to 1,42,400/- rupees per month. Moreover, they shall receive other wages based on their duty timing and pay scale.

Important Dates:

Address:

GUJARAT PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Sector 10-A,

Near CHH-3 Circle,

CHH Road,

Gandhinaga – 382010

Gujarat. India.

Steps To Apply For GPSC Recruitment 2020:

First, go to the official Ojas portal, e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in There are various links available. Search for the Recruitment section. Go to the latest GPSC Recruitment 2020. Enter all your personal as well as educational details. Upload your recent photograph, signature, and other required qualifications. Complete all the application procedures. Click on Submit Button. Get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in