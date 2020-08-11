Government will reject new DACA requests

Getty Images



The White House said it will reject new applications for the program that protects young immigrants who came to the country as children, known as Dreamers.

The July 28 announcement is in response to the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States which ruled in June that the government cannot immediately proceed with its end the 2012 Deferred Action program (DACA).

“As the Department [de Seguridad Nacional] continues to review the policy and consider further action, Congress will need to act on this issue, “Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad F. Wolf said in a press release.” They exist. important political reasons that could warrant full termination of DACA. “

The new policy states that DHS will reject all new initial applications for DACA, as well as applications associated with employment authorization (EAD). Similarly, DHS will not accept or approve advance parole requests under exceptional circumstances submitted by DACA recipients and will limit the validity of work permits to one year, rather than two years.

In mid-June, the Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the DACA program would be maintained and returned the cases to the lower courts for further proceedings. This decision was a blow to one of the central promises of the Trump campaign, who said that as president he would “immediately terminate” the program.

He Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals It was created by Obama in 2012 and allows young people brought to the US as children to apply for temporary status that protects them from deportation and allows them to work in the country. The status lasts for two years and is renewable, although it does not provide a path to citizenship.

