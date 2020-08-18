Government will no longer expel foreign students from the country

James Martin/CNET



A federal judge announced on Thursday July 14 in Boston that the Donald Trump administration has repealed the rule that forced international students in the United States to leave the country or transfer schools if the universities where they were enrolled. they will choose to offer only online classes during the fall semester.

This decision comes after more than a week ago, on Monday, July 6, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE, for its acronym in English) indicated that foreign students could not take a full course of study alone through online classes. Students in such a situation would have had to leave the country or take alternative measures to maintain their nonimmigrant status, for example, “a reduced course charge or an appropriate medical permit.”

The White House, according to a CNN report published on July 14, could now try to focus the measure for new students arriving in the country and not for students already in the United States. The media cites sources close to the matter, so it remains to be known what the official decision would be.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, universities had chosen to keep their curricula, but online, as a measure to contain the transmission of COVID-19. For that reason, the ICE provision would have forced international students who were already in the United States enrolled in a study plan, to leave the country or to take measures “such as transferring to a school with tutors in person to remain in a legal status. ” The government had set a July 15 limit for universities to publicize their plan to return to classes.

The world reopens little by little after the coronavirus crisis [fotos] To see photos

Following ICE’s announcement last week, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government in federal court on July 8 to block the new immigration regulations. . Both universities argued that the new ICE measure is politically motivated and is an effort by the current government to pressure universities to reopen their campuses.

“ICE’s action leaves hundreds of thousands of international students without educational options within the United States,” the lawsuit filed in court in Boston reads. “Additionally, for many students, returning to their home countries for online education is impossible, impractical, prohibitively expensive, and / or dangerous.”

The document explained that both universities and students “have planned the 2020-2021 academic year for months,” trusting that ICE would recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic it would force international students to stay in the country even if the classes were given online. “The ICE decision reflects an effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen face-to-face classes,” says the lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT.

Other universities in the country also supported the lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT, as was the case with Stanford University and the University of Southern California, while other educational institutions presented their own lawsuits against the federal government, as was the case. the case of the University of California, a public system of universities in California with branches in Berkeley, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and San Francisco, to name a few.

Subsequently, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit against the United States federal government to block these measures. “The president is trying to force schools to choose between becoming super-spreaders of COVID-19 or letting their international students be deported,” Becerra wrote on his Twitter account on July 9.

The President is trying to force schools to choose between becoming COVID-19 super-spreaders or letting their international students be deported. Not on our watch. Our 86th lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/LBfKTO30hc — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) July 9, 2020

Similarly, seventeen states along with the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the federal government to block the measure. The lawsuit filed on Monday, July 13, stated that the rule announced by ICE was a “cruel, abrupt and illegal action by the federal government to expel international students amid the pandemic that has caused deaths and imbalances in the United States.” The intention of the state prosecutors was to obtain a court order preventing the provision from taking effect.

The technology industry also joined against the new ICE rule, for which on July 13, together with the United States Chamber of Commerce, it submitted a brief friend Senate —A legal letter that provides additional arguments — in support of the lawsuit against the federal government. Among the companies that signed this legal letter, Google, Facebook, Adobe Systems, Box, Dropbox, Github, LinkedIn, Microsoft, PayPal, SalesForce, Spotify and Twitter stand out.

The provisions made by ICE were implemented at a time when schools are in the process of deciding how they will offer their courses during the fall semester to protect the health of their students following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. By July 14, the United States has more than 3.3 million cases of coronavirus. By repealing the provisions, universities have more options to offer classes online rather than open their facilities, which would lead to the spread of the disease.