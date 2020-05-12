GOT7’s Youngjae & DAY6’s Young K announced as new fixed hosts of MBC’s ‘Idol Radio’

GOT7‘s Youngjae and DAY6‘s Young K have been announced as the new fixed hosts of MBC FM radio program, ‘Idol Radio‘!

On Could 12, ‘Idol Radio’ said, “Beginning this Could 18, GOT7’s Youngjae and DAY6’s Young K will work with us as official new DJs of ‘Idol Radio’.”

Each Youngjae and Young K have hosted ‘Idol Radio’ as particular DJs, and now, the 2 JYP Leisure labelmates will likely be constructing their chemistry collectively whereas greeting varied idol friends on their program.

Look ahead to Youngjae x Young K’s new ‘Idol Radio’!