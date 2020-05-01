NEWS

GOT7’s Youngjae & Choi Jung Yoon to sing a duet OST for Jinyoung’s ongoing drama ‘When My Love Blooms’

May 1, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

GOT7’s Youngjae and solo singer/song-writer Choi Jung Yoon might be singing a romantic duet OST for tvN‘s ongoing Sat-Solar drama, ‘When My Love Blooms‘!

OST Half.2 of ‘When My Love Blooms’ by Youngjae x Choi Jung Yoon might be titled “Falling In Love” (literal translation), a medium tempo music accentuated by acoustic guitar and EP sounds. Snippets of the OST had been first revealed throughout episodes 1 and a couple of of ‘When My Love Blooms’, aired final week. 

In the meantime, Youngjae’s fellow GOT7 member Jinyoung presently stars as male lead Han Jae Hyun in ‘When My Love Blooms’, depicting a heart-fluttering past love story alongside actress Jeon So Ni

Youngjae x Choi Jung Yoon’s “Falling In Love” might be launched this Could three at 6 PM KST. 

