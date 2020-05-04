GOT7’s Youngjae & Choi Jung Yoon sing a romantic duet for Jinyoung’s ‘When My Love Blooms’ OST Part.2

GOT7‘s Jinyoung and singer/song-writer Choi Jung Yoon have put their voices collectively for a romantic OST, for tvN‘s ongoing Sat-Solar drama ‘When My Love Blooms‘!

The romantic OST Part.2 of ‘When My Love Blooms’ is titled “Fall In Love“, a comforting, medium tempo monitor accompanied by the acoustic guitar and soothing EP sounds. The OST completely depicts the heart-fluttering emotions of past love between two school college students, Han Jae Hyun (performed by GOT7’s Jinyoung) and Yoon Ji Soo (performed by Jeon So Ni).

Take heed to Youngjae and Choi Jung Yoon’s candy OST, above!