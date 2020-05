GOT7’s JB revealed a guide version of Wanna One’s hit music “Gentle“

Throughout the current 2-hour lengthy V Stay broadcast, the proficient artist shared varied songs that he had made. One of the songs occurred to be Wanna One’s hit music “Gentle” and shortly followers have been mesmerized by the vibe and high quality of the demo. It seems he made this music with the composing crew for GOT7 however JYP Leisure did not approve.

Test it out under. Which version do you want higher?