GOT7’s JB is the definition of coolness as he graces the cover of ‘Nylon Korea’

GOT7‘s JB has graced the cover of ‘Nylon Korea‘ journal’s June difficulty.

In his interview, JB talked about potential points amongst his group members on account of the members’ differing cultures and languages. He stated, “The members are all excellent at Korean, so there hasn’t been occasions when issues arose on account of language points. Once we discuss our opinions, we ask, ‘Okay so how do you wish to go about this?’ After which we go together with the majority. This methodology is the most straightforward and truthful.”

When requested what he thinks being ‘cool’ is, JB replied, “I believe it is when somebody hears their very own weak spot, acknowledges it and is aware of methods to take that in. Even when they can’t repair it straight away, they meditate about it. It is somebody who can say ‘I’m sorry’ or discuss the difficulty extra. That is what I believe ‘being cool’ is.“