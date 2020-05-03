NEWS

GOT7 switches up ‘Not by the Moon’ parts in new dance practice video

May 3, 2020
GOT7 has a particular deal with for followers!

On Could three at midnight KST, the fashionable idol group unveiled a ‘half change’ dance practice video for the group’s newest launch “Not by the Moon.” The clip begins out with the members taking part in rock paper scissors so the winner can assign the new parts. They then carry out the entirety of the track’s stage choreography as an assigned member, inflicting just a little struggling and an entire lot of snickers.

Watch how nicely GOT7 does above!

