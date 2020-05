GOT7 appeared on the April 28 episode of ‘Idol Radio’ to advertise their newest comeback album ‘DYE’.

The highest idol group handled followers to a quantity of superior performances, together with a dance medley and an aegyo version of their title monitor “NOT BY THE MOON”. The boys confirmed off their versatility, mixing charismatic with cute, and showcased unit performances as effectively!

Take a look at all their performances under!