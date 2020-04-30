NEWS

GOT7 mesmerize with their princely elegance in ‘Not By The Moon’ performance video

April 30, 2020
Cheena Khanna
GOT7 have dropped a mesmerizing performance video for their comeback title monitor “Not By The Moon“, in celebration of the unique “Not By The Moon” MV surpassing 30 million views on YouTube!

Within the performance video, GOT7 enrapture followers with their princely elegance, using a pure marble, royal court docket as their stage. In the meantime, returned with the discharge of their 11th mini album ‘Dye‘ this previous April 20, not too long ago taking residence their 1st music present win on ‘Present Champion‘. 

Marvel over GOT7’s “Not By The Moon” performance video above!

