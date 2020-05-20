NEWS

GOT7 and DAY6 members show off the legendary JYP dance training moves

May 20, 2020
Cheena Khanna
GOT7’s Youngjae, Jinyoung, and BamBam had been joined by DAY6‘s Younger Ok and Wonpil as they confirmed off the legendary JYP trainee dance workout routines on ‘Idol Radio’

Founder Park Jin Younger is understood for making his trainees do sure dance workout routines, and many JYP artists have talked about the moves throughout selection exhibits. These seasoned veteran JYP artists confirmed off the workout routines that they follow as trainees, and now viewers can strive them out at house too!

Try all the moves above!

