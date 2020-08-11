Gorillaz celebrates Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary with new song

Gorillaz



Something has the video game Pac-Man that captivates musicians. In March 1982 the song Pac-Man Fever, by the duo Buckner & García, reached number 9 on the Billboard chart. And now, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the video game’s release, virtual band Gorillaz released, along with rapper ScHoolboy Q, the song Pac-Man, along with a music video directed by comic book artist and designer Jamie Hewlett, co-creator of Gorillaz.

Pac-Man it’s a video game arcade released by the Japanese company Namco in June 1980. Midway Games released the game in the United States in October 1980 and by 1982 it had become a mass phenomenon, with a hit theme song and animated series.

Pop culture icon of the 1980s, Pac-Man is the “episode 5” of the first season of the project Gorillaz present Song Machine. This is a series of songs and music videos that the band has called “episodes”, all featuring a guest artist. In the case of Pac-Man, American rapper ScHoolboy Q is the added contributor.

Gorillaz is a virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn (Blur) and artist Jamie Hewlett, co-author of the popular cartoon Tank Girl. Albarn is in charge of the songs and Hewlett of the character design and image of the albums and music videos.