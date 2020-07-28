GoPro fires 20 percent of its workforce

Angela Lang / CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

GoPro announced the dismissal of 200 employees, a figure that represents 20 percent of its workforce as a result of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

GoPro will close offices in five regions, restructure its sales chain and expects to save US $ 100 million under the concept of expenses during 2020. GoPro anticipated another expense cut for next year and with which it hopes to save another US $ 250 million during that period.

“GoPro’s global distribution network was negatively impacted by the pandemic of COVID-19, forcing us to transition from a profit-focused business directly from consumers throughout this year, “Nicholas Woodman, chief executive officer of the company, said in the announcement.” We are devastated because this forces us to let go of many talented members. from our team, and we will be forever grateful. ”

Part of the restructuring is a new approach to sales. GoPro revealed that it will stop doing business with some retailers and focus on selling through its website. In “key markets,” GoPro will continue to sell in physical stores where consumers prefer in-person purchases.

Switching to online sales will allow GoPro to earn more revenue, as it will handle the entire sale from process to delivery, so you don’t have to share profits with distributors or retailers. GoPro made more than 20 percent of all its 2019 earnings from its European website, TechCrunch says, and almost 20 percent of its earnings in the United States in the same year.

GoPro also revealed that Woodman will not receive his salary for the remainder of the year and the company’s board of directors will not receive any compensation.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos