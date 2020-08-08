Google’s Live Caption captions can now be used on calls

Angela Lang / CNET



Google turned on automatic captions for its feature Live Caption for use during calls and with your Pixel phones.

The function, announced on Monday, August 3, alongside the debut of Pixel 4A, will be coming to Pixel phones from Pixel 2 onwards. The Live Caption subtitles will work both in calls from the native Android app, as well as from third-party apps.

Engadget first reported on the availability of the function, saying that calls compatible with Live Caption can be from any other app, even if the call is over Wi-Fi, such as those that work through WhatsApp, Facebook or Telegram.

The feature is intended as an accessibility tool, but Google knows it can be used for malicious purposes, so the company added features such as alerts during the call. When a user activates Live Caption during a call, the other person on the call will receive a prompt notifying them that the user can view the transcript of the call.

Monday’s announcement happens the same day Google announced the Pixel 4A and revealed the early appearance of the Pixel 4A con 5G and Pixel 5. The latter is Google’s high-end for this year and it will compete with the Galaxy Note 20 —To meet this week— and iPhone 12 —To be revealed later this year.

The Pixel 4A is the cheapest cell phone to enjoy the Google camera [fotos] To see photos