Google works on the launch of a new Chromecast Ultra: report

A source close to Google told 9toMac that the Silicon Valley company is working on the launch of a new Chromecast Ultra, which would be based on Android TV. This new device streaming would also include a remote with a dedicated button for the voice assistant Google Assistant.

According to the media, the next generation of the Chromecast Ultra will not have major changes in its design, so it will retain its round shape, the already traditional logo and an HDMI connector.

On the other hand, the fact that it is based on Android TV will allow the company to integrate other services of its own, such as Google Assistant. However, users will still have access to the most common apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, and more. This new model will have support for 4K HDR content, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The official launch of this new device streaming could have been programmed to Google I / O 2020, with him Pixel 4a official announcement. However, it is unclear what the search giant’s plans are after the physical event was canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

