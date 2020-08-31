Google won’t charge sellers to appear in search results

James Martin / CNET



Google said Monday, June 29, that it will be free for businesses to list products in the company’s search results, a change that intensifies Google’s already fierce rivalry with Amazon.

Previously, Google displayed shopping listings as a panel of sponsored links from advertisers bidding on specific search terms, such as air fryers or home gyms. Now, the listings on that panel will be free, although the company will also display paid ads elsewhere on the page.



The change comes after Google unveiled free retail listings in the search engine’s shopping tab in April. Monday’s update puts the listings directly into Google search results, some of the most prized real estate on the internet. The change comes first to the United States before spreading more widely.

The new feature also puts Google in more direct competition with Amazon. The two tech giants have already been at war on multiple fronts, including smart home tech. Google’s smart speaker, the Google Home and voice software Google Assistant They’ve been racing to catch up with Amazon’s Echo and Alexa.

The announcement also marks a further boost for Google’s shopping business. Last year, the company introduced a revamped version of Google Shopping, the search giant’s retail hub. The new offering allows people to browse items and gives them options to buy things from either a retailer’s website, a nearby physical store, or a Google site.

But the reversal comes when Google has backed down from its efforts in this business in the past. Two years ago, Google received a fine of US $ 1.7 billion from the European Union for what the commission called “abusive” advertising practices, especially when it came to Google’s shopping product.