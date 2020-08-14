Google won’t certify cell phones with 2GB of RAM or less: report

Screenshot by Juan Garzón / CNET



With the arrival of Android 11 in the fall devices with 2GB of RAM or less will not be able to be certified to receive Google services.

Until now, Android Go It was the operating system for cell phones with 1GB or less of RAM, but Google has decided to raise its certification requirements and only cell phones with at least 3GB of RAM will be able to use the standard version of the operating system, according to XDA Developers.

This Google decision will force some manufacturers such as Samsung or Xiaomi that are still launching entry-level devices with 2GB of RAM to provide them with Android Go or increase their capacity.

The company launched the first version of Android Go in 2018. It is a reduced version of its operating system that improves RAM management and optimizes power consumption while improving control and saving mobile data.

Recently the company also launched Camera Go, a camera application that can be installed on cell phones that operate under this lightweight operating system and that aims to reduce the processing load when taking photos and thus unleash the power of the most modest phones.

