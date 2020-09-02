Google will pay publications for some of their news content

Angela Lang / CNET



Google is launching a licensing program to pay publishers and publications for certain content. The search giant said Thursday, June 25, that it will pay publishers for “high-quality” content for a news feature launching in late 2020.

“A vibrant news industry is very important, perhaps now more than ever, as people seek information they can count on in the middle of a pandemic and growing concerns about racial injustice around the world, “Brad Bender, Google’s vice president of product management, said in a statement.

The tech giant said the licensing program will also pay for free access to some paid articles on a publisher’s site. By allowing readers to view those articles, publishers have the opportunity to grow their audience, Google says.

The licensing program will launch on Google News and Discover with publishers in Germany, Australia and Brazil, and will soon expand to more countries, Google said.

In the past, Google has partnered with publishers to make it easier for readers to find news content. In 2019, the company brought personalized audio news to its Google Assistant. Likewise, Google formed its News Initiative in 2018 to which it committed US $ 300 million to help news publishers.

In the past, many publishers have been angry with platforms like Google and Facebook for years, complaining that tech giants have distributed their content undermining their advertising business model. A News Media Alliance study found that Google generated $ 4.7 billion in revenue from content generated by news companies in 2018.