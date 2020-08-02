Google will invest US $ 6 million to combat disinformation

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google said Thursday, April 2, it will invest $ 6.5 million in an effort to “support data verifiers and non-profit organizations that focus on the quality of information about the COVID-19“.

Part of the support will go to LatamChequea, coordinated by Chequeado, which groups 21 data corroboration organizations in 15 Spanish-speaking countries throughout Latin America. With this investment, Google says, organizations like PolitiFact and Kaiser Health News will expand their partnership to verify data and combat disinformation around COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus.

Other associations and groups that will receive support are Full Fact and Maldita.es, which will coordinate efforts in Europe to verify and corroborate information in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. In Germany, Google says, CORRECTIV will increase its efforts to involve citizens and encourage them to join the fight against disinformation.

“We are also making more local Google Trends data available to journalists, health organizations and local authorities,” Google said in a blog post.

