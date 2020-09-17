Google will invest US $ 10 billion in new offices in the US.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced on February 26 that Google will invest more than $ 10 billion in new offices and data processing centers in the United States in 2020, “creating more opportunities in communities from Massachusetts to Texas”

“Wherever we invest, we strive to create meaningful opportunities for local communities,” Pichai wrote in a press release, noting that these investments will create thousands of jobs within Google, as well as jobs for the construction of centers. data processing and for the creation of renewable energy installations.

Pichai also said that, hand in hand with this investment, the company will continue to work with businesses, governments and local communities. In the specific case of the Bay Area, where it is headquartered, Google committed to allocating US $ 1 billion to create affordable housing. “In the first six months of this commitment, we have already helped create more than 380 affordable homes in the Bay Area,” Pichai said, noting that many more will be built in 2020.

Currently, the technology company has a presence in 26 states and new investments will focus on 11 of them: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.



