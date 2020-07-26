Google will help sellers promote their items at no cost

Angela Lang / CNET



Google said Tuesday, April 21, that it is opening its purchasing platform so that sellers can post their products on the company’s search engine. Previously, search results for the shopping section of the site came from advertisers offering in specific search terms, such as training equipment or rice cookers.

Sellers will now be able to list their products in the shopping tab of the search engine, even if they are not advertisers. The results page will primarily consist of free product listings, although paid product ads will still display at the top and bottom of the page, a Google spokesperson explained.

The change, which will take effect the week of April 27, comes at a time when physical sales have been affected by confinement to combat coronavirus pandemic. As stores and other businesses have closed, online shopping has skyrocketed to help people shop for essential supplies.

Google also said it is partnering with PayPal to allow merchants to link their accounts to Google, to speed up the onboarding process, wrote Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce and former PayPal chief operating officer, in a blog post.

The new tools mark a major boost in Google’s purchasing business. Last year, the company announced a revamped version of Google Shopping, the search giant’s retail hub. The updated offer allows people to browse items and gives them options to buy things either on a retailer’s website, at a nearby physical store, or on the Google site.

The new changes in purchases intensify the rivalry between Google and Amazon. The two tech giants have already been at war on multiple fronts, including smart home technology. The smart horn Google Home and Google Assistant voice software have been in an intense race to achieve success with Echo speakers and Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Google has backtracked in the past for its buy-sell efforts. It didn’t help that Google was fined $ 1.7 billion by the European Union for what the commission called “abusive” advertising practices, especially when it came to Google’s purchasing product.