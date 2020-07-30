Google will help New York facilitate unemployment claims

Stephen Shankland/CNET



The coronavirus pandemic It has left millions of New Yorkers out of a job, and that has resulted in an unprecedented rise in performance insurance claims. To help alleviate the number of applications, New York State appealed to the technology industry.

Google along with Deloitte and Verizon will assist New York State with its growing number of unemployed applicants, according to a statement from the state Department of Labor released Thursday, April 9. The search engine company will use its Google Cloud to optimize the application for unemployment insurance and manage a large number of people on the site. Applicants can also save their applications to complete later and even access them from multiple devices, such as their phones or tablets.

New York State will also implement a “callback” feature that will have representatives call applicants within 72 hours of submitting an application. Previously, applicants had to call a number to speak to a representative to complete the process.

Those who still call by phone will have more representatives to talk to provided by Deloitte, while Verizon will increase the capacity of the call center for phone calls, the parties said in the statement.