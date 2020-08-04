Google will donate US $ 800 million to address the COVID-19 crisis

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google said the company will make a new donation of US $ 800 million to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), health organizations, governments and health workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re committing $800M+ in new #COVID19 response efforts, incl $340M in @GoogleAds credits for SMBs worldwide, $250M in ad grants for @WHO & 100+ govt orgs globally, a $200M investment fund for NGOs & banks to help small businesses access capital, and more https://t.co/oVj6MMs9Bl – Sundar Pichai (undsundarpichai) March 27, 2020

Pichai indicated that the resources will be distributed among various organizations and institutions. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies will receive $ 250 million in advertising grants so they can offer information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-10 and help keep communities well informed. This is a significant increase from the US $ 25 million that Google previously announced.

Google will also create a $ 200 million investment fund to support nonprofits and financial institutions around the world so that small businesses have access to capital. This amount is in addition to the US $ 15 million that Google.org is providing to NGOs to close the salary gaps of SMEs.

The company will also offer $ 340 in credits on Google Ads to help small and medium businesses stay in touch with their customers. $ 20 million will be invested in Google Cloud credits for academic institutions and researchers to use Google’s infrastructure and technology to study possible treatments, vaccines, track data, and identify ways to combat COVID-19.

Pichai also said the company will offer financial support to increase the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices. Simultaneously, the company is working with Magid Glove & Safety to produce 2-3 million face masks, while on March 15 it launched a website to provide information to people about detection and coronavirus testing.

Like Google, other companies in the tech industry like Facebook, Microsoft and Apple, have allocated financial and technological resources to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos