Google will ban ads in content that promote conspiracy theories

Google will prohibit ads from being displayed on content or sites that promote conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, and will also ban advertisements promoting these types of conspiracy theories.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the new policy will include the pages that contradict the provisions of the scientific authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Google currently has a policy to stop monetizing content that “misinforms users about health issues related to COVID-19”, such as the promotion of dangerous remedies or cures and the origin or spread of the disease. This measure is already active on the YouTube video platform, owned by Google.

The new advertising measures will be implemented by Google beginning August 18, and according to information from CNBC, the company may remove ads for specific articles or, in some cases, may remove ads from the entire site.

“We will continue to assess the situation in order to take action on new products or services that are used to exploit users, and to re-enable certain products or services once the situation stabilizes,” Google wrote on May 15. June in an update to their Google Ads policies.

