Google will allow having personal cards online: report

Google would allow users to fill out public profile cards with their information to show in the results within its search engine.

According to an Android Police report released on February 28, Google is already testing this new public profile card feature and even posted it on its support page, although according to the site, it subsequently removed the entry. The cards would display basic user information such as name, location or profession, and their purpose would be to distinguish between people with the same name in search results. There would also be a photo and a field in which, if the user wants, their contact information could be added.

According to Android Police, the cards must be filled in from an Android or iPhone mobile device, with the Chrome browser or the Google application. It is necessary to log into your Google account to be able to edit the content and publish it, although Google does not guarantee that the cards will appear in the search engine, but it does say that the more information is included in them, the more likely it is that they will appear in the results.

At the moment it is not clear when Google will launch this new function or if it will definitely do so, but this one vaguely reminds Google+, the social network that showed the information of Google users in searches, but that went through the Internet without pain or glory. Google + was permanently eliminated in April 2019 after several scandals related to massive data breaches.

CNET en Español sent Google a request for additional comments.

