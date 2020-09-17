Google wants to work with Huawei, but awaits US license

Angela Lang / CNET



Just a few days ago, Google made known through its blog the security dangers that it could represent download your apps outside of the Google Play Store in new Huawei cell phones that do not have access to them. After the report, many thought that Google was losing the relationship with the Chinese manufacturer, but an executive has stepped up to reveal what the Alphabet company is doing to restore these relationships.

In an interview given to the German news agency DPA, the vice president of Android, Sameer Samat, assured that Google has requested a license to resume business with Huawei, and in this way allow the company to integrate Google Play Services, and above all adhere to the different security controls that Google maintains on Android and the application store in particular.

This is what the Huawei P40 Lite looks like [fotos] To see photos

Samat said he does not know how long it might take for the US government to respond to this license request. Last year when the Huawei veto began, Microsoft requested a license renewal so that the Chinese company could continue to use its services and in particular use Windows on its computers and those manufactured by its Honor sub-brand, and this was granted shortly. weather.

Maybe all is not lost for Huawei after all.

The Chinese company held an event on Monday in which it presented the Huawei Mate XS, his second folding cell phone, and Honor did the same with the Honor 9X Pro and the Honor View 30 ProBoth come without the Google app store, nor do they have access to the world’s most popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram.

One of the great dangers that this situation continues is that many users will be tempted to download installation files of applications that are not in Huawei’s AppGallery store through third-party pages, whose security is not reliable, and that It could compromise the phones and the information of its users.

Huawei itself has launched its assistant Huawei Assistant in beta on its website, and recommends downloading an APK file. Although this probably does not mean a danger, opening the cell phone to install applications from unknown sources is not recommended in any case.