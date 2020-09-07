Google Verily Will Test COVID-19 in More California Cities

Getty



It has been less than a week since Verily, a scientific firm that is part of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, launched its website to monitor the coronavirus, which was initially only available in the Bay Area, but on Monday, March 23, the company announced two new COVID-19 testing sites: Sacramento and Riverside, also in California.

In the first week of operations, 1,200 people were tested in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

The website, launched the previous weekend, is part of Verily’s Project Baseline, an initiative to advance clinical research and allows people in the San Francisco Bay Area to respond to online questionnaires to determine if they have to show up at locations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, California, to get tested for the coronavirus.

“The first days of the pilot we focused on end-to-end protocols and an action plan that can grow in volume,” Verily said in the blog post. “A critical part of this process is adjusting the monitoring and scheduling of individuals to prioritize those with the highest risk.”

Before the website was launched, the project created a lot of confusion when Google and President Donald Trump made separate announcements last week that they were apparently different. Trump at the time outlined a website for people across the United States to receive information about tests against the virus. Following the announcement, which reportedly caught Google off guard, the company said Verily was working on a tool that was barely in development and focused only on the Bay Area.

The current site offers people a questionnaire with questions about their symptoms. Verily said Thursday, March 19, that about 12,000 had completed the questionnaire. The aim of the tool is to take work away from hospitals that are fighting the virus.

Verily wants to grow the program to scale in the future.

“Our team works in conjunction with local, state and federal health officials to quickly establish a public health distribution work plan that can be extended to other locations,” the company said.

Verily told CNET en Español that they plan to offer their service in more languages ​​in the future, starting with Spanish. However at the moment the company does not have an exact date, but said that the Spanish version will come after this pilot program.

Before the page was launched, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he hoped the site would be a “national model” for coronavirus testing.

Editor’s note: EThis note was updated on March 23rd with information on the new locations for the test site and on the possibility of Verily launching the site in Spanish.



