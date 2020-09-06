Google uses user data to report on social mobility

Angela Lang / CNET



Google is using user location data to generate reports on the behavior of people in urban areas where lockdown has been implemented to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the pandemic that already exceeds a million cases reported in the world.

Google reports use the information generated by users to create trends in movement over time and in different categories, such as recreation places, convenience stores, pharmacies, parks, transport stations, work centers and residential areas.

The reports, intended to help governments and health specialists involved with the treatment of the new coronavirus, include information for several weeks and show data as recent as 48 to 72 hours, Google says. The reports cover information for 131 countries and regions.

“Due to the urgency of this information, in some places where possible we will offer information at the regional level,” says Google. “In the coming weeks, we will work on adding more countries to ensure that the reports remain useful to healthcare specialists around the world seeking to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.”

The user data used for the reports is protected by the privacy policies of the company, explains Google in the announcement. Information on people, such as location, contacts or movements, is not available in the reports, they say.

Google’s initiative is one of many that tech firms are launching to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The search giant launched another site to verify information about infections and allocated US $ 800 million to support small and medium businesses, health organizations and affected governments. For its part, Apple launched a web page with information about the disease, in addition to allocating donations with health tools and money for the United States and other countries.

