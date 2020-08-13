Google Translate for Android enables dark mode for everyone

CNET



Google is re-launching a dark mode for its machine translation app, but this time it will reach all users and it comes with some variations.

While Google applied the dark mode in Google Translate of Android and iOS in february this year, the issue did not reach all users then. Now with version 6.10 of the app, the dark theme will be fully implemented and with some nuances such as the application bar in more uniform gray, according to 9to5Google. At the time of writing, CNET en Español could not verify that the dark mode was available in Google Translate on Android, but it is possible that it will be activated in the next few hours.

In order to activate the dark mode, you must update the app to its latest version. Google Translate’s dark mode cannot be activated independently, it is activated when you apply this mode to the entire operating system of your phone. To activate it on iOS go through Settings> Display and brightness> Appearance> Dark. On Android this is done by going to Settings> Display> Dark Theme.

Many of Google’s tools such as Gmail, Calendar, Keep, Google Photos and even its payments app, Google Pay already have dark mode. This mode inverts the colors of the applications by placing the text on a black background, something that reduces the consumption of the phone’s battery and, in theory, makes the user’s eyes less tired when they use the screen for a long time.

