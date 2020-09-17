Google to produce Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 outside of China: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Google is one of the companies that will stop producing some of its products in China due to fear of contagion from coronavirus, according to a report by the Asian media The Nikkei.

Google will move the production of the rumored cell phones Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 to Thailand or Vietnam, says the report. The Pixel 4a would be the first of these phones to enter the production line, beginning in April, adds The Nikkei. Microsoft is another company that would move its production from China.

The Google Pixel 4 from all angles [fotos] To see photos

Google would use factories in Vietnam to produce the Pixel 4a, as the company’s next low-priced phone is informally known, in April and also to produce the Pixel 5, a suggested name to call Google’s as-yet-unannounced high-end for 2020. The Pixel 5 would go into production in the middle of the year, says The Nikkei.

Google is studying the option of moving some of its production to Thailand, but it would not make phones there, but smart speakers and other connected home products. According to The Nikkei, Google is planning products similar to the Nest mini (possibly a new generation) and to be produced in Thailand.

Google and Microsoft can easily switch production countries, in contrast to manufacturers such as Apple, HP and Dell who have a higher production volume, according to The Nikkei.

Apple is also planning to move some of its production, according to reports. Foxconn, one of the most important manufacturers for Apple, already said that does not expect any impact on its production capacity before the spread of the coronavirus.