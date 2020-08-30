Google to postpone plan to reopen its offices: report

Claudia Cruz / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google appears to be delaying the reopening of its offices in the United States after the number of cases of COVID-19 has resurfaced in several states of the country. Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company, had previously said that the search giant would begin welcoming employees to its offices from July 6; however, Bloomberg reported on June 30 that an internal memo says the offices will remain closed until at least September 7.

How in most companies, Google employees have been working from home to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Last May, Pichai told his employees that they could stay that way for the rest of the year.

The memo, signed by Chris Rackow, the company’s global vice president of security, noted that Google wanted to see “the outlook across the United States stable” before proceeding with reopening plans, according to Bloomberg.

As of July 1, the United States has more than 2.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, in addition to 127,000 deaths and 720,000 recoveries. Globally, there are already more than 10 million confirmed cases, with nearly 512,000 deaths and 5.4 million recovered cases, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database.

At this time, the company has not responded to a request for comment.

The world reopens little by little after the coronavirus crisis [fotos] To see photos

