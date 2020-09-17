Google to launch smart apparel alongside Adidas and EA Sports

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET en Español



Google ATAP, the company’s technology and innovation incubator, announced the launch of “a new product” in collaboration with video game studio EA Sports FIFA and the Adidas brand. The Twitter accounts of Adidas Football, EA Sports and Google ATAP posted a 7-second video with the caption “Stay connected.”

For his part, Ivan Poupyrev, leader of technical projects in Google’s Technology and Advanced Projects (ATAP) division, –– a division similar to Google’s X laboratory–– indicated that this new and mysterious product will incorporate Google’s Jacquard technology, which is the Silicon Valley company’s smart apparel and accessories project. This could mean that Google plans to incorporate Jacquard technology into some Adidas garment and that this could be connected to a virtual experience of EA’s FIFA soccer video game. But these are just assumptions.

Google told CNET en Español that it has no more information to share at the moment.

Before, Google ATAP launched in collaboration with Levi’s a smart jacket called Trucker, which allows the user to answer calls, play music and take photos by means of a touch sensor placed on the jacket’s wrist. In fact, this jacket had its moment of fame in the Mexican Netflix series Raven Clubs. Another Jacquard collaboration is a smart backpack created in conjunction with the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent.

Google ATAP is also responsible for developing the technology of Project Soli, which are miniature radars that allow you to control the Pixel 4 through gestures. Google calls the functions related to this system Motion Sense.

Previously, ATAP developed projects such as Spotlight Stories virtual reality videos, Ara modular phone, and Project Tango 3D mapping, which have now been closed.

