Google to launch $ 499 Pixel 4A 5G this fall

Google introduced the Pixel 4A on August 3, but it also revealed that it will be introducing a Pixel 4A 5G (compatible with 5G networks) in the fall, at the same time as the Pixel 5.



The Pixel 4A 5G would arrive with a suggested price of US $ 499, which is US $ 150 more than the current version that only supports 4G.

Despite this high cost to have access to 5G, the Pixel 4A 5G will also integrate another processor that will offer it compatibility with the Sub-6 and mmWave networks in the United States, as Google revealed to CNET in Spanish.

It is not clear if the chosen processor would be the Snapdragon 765G, the same one that currently integrates the LG Velvet, he OnePlus North

, he Motorola Edge and the Galaxy A71 5G, but it is the main bet.



Google did not give more details about this device, but wanted to announce the arrival of this cell phone to make it clear to Pixel 4A buyers that a slightly more advanced version will arrive in the coming months.